Mika Brzezinski Has A History Of Defending Democrats Who ‘Behave Inappropriately’

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski defended former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday over accusations of inappropriate behavior with women.

WATCH:

Mika Brzezinski asks whether Lucy Flores allegations against Joe Biden are “politically motivated” “Are we allowed to bring up that Lucy Flores is a huge Bernie person?”https://t.co/haxOS1Wc9a pic.twitter.com/EavN5CvSEt — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 1, 2019

While addressing the accusations made by Democratic Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores, who claimed that Biden kissed the back of her head and smelled her hair, Brzezinski noted that Flores supported Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016. Given the likelihood that Biden could enter an already-crowded Democratic 2020 primary field, she went on to argue that Flores’ motives may have been political.

Brzezinski also suggested that perhaps Flores had misinterpreted Biden’s actions, claiming that he had always been flirtatious but in a “harmless” way.

But Biden was not the first Democrat Brzezinski defended after accusations of misconduct. She attempted to cast doubt on the woman who accused former Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken of misconduct, suggesting that her support for Trump drove her to come out against Franken.

Brzezinski also tried to arrange meetings between former MSNBC journalist Mark Halperin and the women who accused him of inappropriate behavior, saying that he was her friend and he wanted the chance to apologize face to face.

Know your value, I guess pic.twitter.com/SOyyi3ttuO — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 1, 2019

Brzezinski is not alone in her defense of Biden, however. Democratic Hawaiian Sen. Mazie Hirono brushed off the accusations by claiming that Trump is “many degrees of worseness.”

Sen. Hirono on Biden allegations: “Trump is many, many degrees of worseness. If there is such a word.” — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) April 1, 2019

CNN commentator Ana Navarro took a similar tack, claiming that Biden should not be weighed on the same scale as Trump, Bill Clinton, Harvey Weinstein or Brett Kavanaugh. (RELATED: Biden Team Blames ‘Right Wing Trolls’ For Creepy Joe Photos)

.@ananavarro says “we’re cheapening the #MeToo movement” by talking about the Lucy Flores allegations “in the same breath that we talk about Donald Trump or Harvey Weinstein, Brett Kavanaugh, Bill Clinton.” “This does not mean it was not inappropriate.” https://t.co/tYNnKSRuOn pic.twitter.com/Yk3AMEkDYX — New Day (@NewDay) April 1, 2019

Follow Virginia on Twitter