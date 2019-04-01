The Democratic Party Is Creepy, Crazy, And Nuts

Today’s show is all about how far the Democratic Party has gone down the crazy trail. Joe Biden’s ‘pervy’ past has come back to haunt him, Bernie Sanders wants to control drug prices, and Ocasio-Cortez’s ignorance is unrivaled.

Listen to the show:

Joe Biden finally had his #MeToo moment. Creepy Uncle Joe has a long history of being “handsy” with women and girls, but had never been accused of anything untoward by any of those women before now. He denies it, of course, but there could be a medical reason for his actions and it does involve brain damage. We get into it.

Bernie Sanders wants to impose price controls on prescription drugs, and if drug companies don’t accept it he says he’ll consider simply taking their patents. It’s every bit as crazy as it sounds, but it’s even more dangerous than that. We explain it all.

MSNBC ran two gushing “specials” Sunday night, one about Beto O’Rourke and the other on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who they also gave an hour to on Friday. The one on Beto glossed over his DUI, failing to mention how he actually hit a car and tried to flee the scene. The town hall-style show for Ocasio-Cortez on Friday was filled with whoppers — like her claim that Republicans created the 22nd Amendment to prevent FDR, who’d died years earlier, from running again.

Plus, Robert Smith, lead singer of The Cure, had the quote of the week at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony that you have to hear to believe.

Help spread the word about The Daily Daily Caller Podcast. Please take a minute to rate and review on iTunes, share on social media and be sure to subscribe so you never miss an episode:

The Daily Daily Caller Podcast is a daily look and mocking of the news from a conservative perspective. Hosted by Derek Hunter, it is available in audio form Monday-Thursday and will have a video option on Fridays.

Derek Hunter is a columnist and contributing editor for The Daily Caller and author of “Outrage, INC: How the Liberal Mob Ruined Science, Journalism, and Hollywood” from HarperCollins, available now. Pick Up a copy, or several copies, here. Send compliments and complaints to derek@dailycaller.com or follow him on Twitter at @derekahunter.