Rick Neuheisel Urges Patience For The AAF To Grow

Arizona Hotshots coach Rick Neuheisel is pleading for people to be patient when it comes to the Alliance of American Football.

There have been some concerns that the league won’t last much longer amid reports that the NFL and the AAF won’t reach some kind of agreement to share players. We might just need to take a little more time to let the league grow, according to the former UCLA coach. (RELATED: Alliance Of American Football Majority Owner Says The League Could Be ‘Discontinuing’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arizona Hotshots (@aafhotshots) on Mar 24, 2019 at 4:47pm PDT

“If the people will be patient and watch this thing grow, you’ll have something. And it makes a great deal of sense that the relationship between the NFL and the Alliance just grows,” Neuheisel recently told the media, according to Jose Romero.

.@aafhotshots Coach Rick Neuheisel, on assurance from AAF leadership that league will continue: “If the people will be patient and watch this thing grow, you’ll have something. And it makes a great deal of sense that the relationship between the NFL and the Alliance just grows.” — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) March 28, 2019

I really hope the AAF finds away to stick around for a long time. There has to be a solution here, right? It seems like a genius idea.

The NFL could use a feeder system to develop guys at the bottom of the depth chart, and the AAF could be the perfect plays to do it.

They need to get a little more attention, which has been helped by Johnny Manziel, and then you’d think it could take off. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

Trust me, people want football around the clock. It’s woven into the fabric of our society. That’s just a fact. I guess if the AAF fails, then we’re all in on the XFL.

Either way, we need a spring football league. We just need it. Find a way to get it done and this country will be much better for it.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter