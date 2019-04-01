San Francisco 49ers Are Hopeful That Jimmy Garoppolo Will Be A ‘Full-Go For Training Camp’

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic Jimmy Garoppolo will be ready for training camp.

“It’s very controlled movements and stuff. When he does all that it does look very good, which means he’s getting closer. And that’s why hopefully it will be full-go for training camp and I think we will get a lot of work with him in OTAs also,” Shanahan said last week during the NFL owners meetings when discussing his injured young star, according to NBC Sports. (RELATED: San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Tears His ACL)

The former Patriots backup has been recovering from a torn ACL suffered early in the 2018 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Jan 16, 2019 at 2:15pm PST

Given how bad the 49ers were last season when Garoppolo wasn’t the field, they better hope like hell he’s ready to roll for training camp.

They dumped a ton of money into him, $74 million guaranteed, and they need him playing. There’s no other way to put it.

Of course, you can’t plan for an ACL tear in your star quarterback, but they can’t repeat last season. Fans just won’t tolerate it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Garoppolo (@jimmypolo10) on Jul 25, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

It should be interesting to see how Garoppolo does once he’s fully ready to roll. My guess is that he’s going to ball out.

I can’t speak for the team as a whole, but Shanahan knows what he’s doing with quarterbacks. Jimmy G is a great spot with the 49ers.

As for fans of the team, any favors they have with God, now might be the time to cash them in to make sure he’s healthy when training camp begins in a few months.

H/T: ProFootballTalk

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter