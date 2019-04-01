This Stylish Patio Storage Box Is Almost $50 Off On Amazon

If you are like me, the warmer weather has you excited to clean up your outdoor living spaces. A little bit of work now along with some easy maintenance allows more time to enjoy the outdoors well into fall. One of the things I find works well for us is having a good deck box for storage.

Save almost $50 on this customer favorite wicker patio storage box for a limited time

A well sized deck box can serve multiple purposes. First of all, it is a great place to store deck items away from wind and rain. Secondly, it can provide additional seating when you have a big gathering. We like to use ours to store cushions for our patio furniture. It really saves wear and tear on the cushions. Outdoor patio cushions aren’t the only things you can store. These deep boxes have enough room for tools, outdoor games, pool toys, or even smaller pieces of patio furniture such as fold up chairs and tables.

Amazon’s Choice is the Suncast 99 Gallon Resin Wicker Patio Storage Box . It is waterproof and the resin material resists fading and rust. I can attest that the dark mocha color doesn’t stain and it will look new for years. The sturdy 32 pound box is designed to have water run right off the material so it doesn’t pool on its surface. The lid makes it easy to put items away and retrieve them when needed.

Plus, it can be padlocked to keep everything secure. The container measures 50″ x 25.49″x 25.49″ and it will easily hold 12-24″ X 24″ cushions. The contemporary design looks great as an added piece of furniture anywhere you need it. With almost 2,000 reviews, customers rank it 4.2 out of 5 stars

It is sturdy and attractive enough to add extra seating. Additionally, customers report the material withstands temperatures over 100 degrees, as well and snow and ice during the winter months.The best part, Amazon has it on sale just time for spring clean-up. This beautiful deck box regularly retails for $149.99. You can get one today for only $102.00 with free shipping