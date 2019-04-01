Tom Brady Joins Twitter With April Fools’ Retirement Joke

Your first name

Tom Brady joined Twitter on Monday, and immediately made every football fan’s heart drop.

“I’m retiring,” Brady tweeted. “In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting. #LFG”

I’m retiring. In my spare time, I’ll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019



For one moment, I was stunned that the greatest football player to ever walk the earth was hanging it up. Then, I checked the date. (RELATED: Chris Evans Says He Can’t Play Tom Brady If He Still Supports Donald Trump)

I think April Fools’ day is officially over, because Brady’s tweet just put every other joke to shame. The guy is just such a winner.

The biggest news here is Brady finally joining Twitter. The GOAT has dabbled on other social media sites, such as Facebook and Instagram, but Twitter is a game changer. (RELATED: Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady Drops F-Bomb In Awesome Postgame Interview)

Maybe this is a sign that Brady’s mellowing?

I doubt it. He’s probably got another two or three Super Bowls up his sleeve.

What a legend.

