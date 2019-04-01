Trump Fights With Democrats Over Puerto Rico

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump is picking a fight with Democratic lawmakers over disaster relief funding for Puerto Rico, which is set for a voting showdown in the coming days.

After two devastating hurricanes hit the island in 2017, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is leading efforts to force GOP lawmakers to include more disaster relief funding for Puerto Rico. Democrats are seeking approximately $700 million in additional disaster funding for Puerto Rico and other states. (RELATED: Trump Challenges Puerto Rico Death Toll Estimates)

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks after a Democratic policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts.

GOP lawmakers have cried foul at Democratic efforts to amend the bill, noting that their version of the bill provides $600 million in aid to Puerto Rico.

Trump has bristled in recent weeks at providing extra disaster relief funding for Puerto Rico, telling GOP lawmakers at a closed-door lunch last week that he provided plenty of aid to the island, but that many resources were misspent.

“I have taken better care of Puerto Rico than any man ever. We have $91 billion going to Puerto Rico. We have $29 billion to Texas and $12 billion to Florida for the hurricane,” Trump declared Thursday before departing for Florida. “They have to spend the money wisely,” he continued. “They don’t know how to spend the money and they’re not spending it wisely.”

