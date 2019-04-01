‘View’ Host Asks: Are We Getting To A Place ‘We Can’t Hug Each Other’ Amid Allegations Against Biden

The co-hosts of “The View” debated whether we as a society are getting to a place where we “can’t hug each other” amid allegations that Joe Biden inappropriately touched a former Democrat lawmaker in 2014.

It happened Monday during a panel discussion about the allegations from former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores who has accused the former Vice President of smelling her hair and of planting "a slow kiss" on the top of her head at a campaign event.

"I do wonder if she could have sent him a letter," Abby Huntsman said. "Send him a personal note to say, 'Hey, this happened a few years ago. Now I feel confident in telling you about it. I don't want to make this public.' I always wonder when these things come out, what is the motive for this person?"

“Is it simply to let people know I was uncomfortable, which you could have done in private,” she added. “Or is it because you maybe want someone else to win and you want him to have doubts about actually announcing for presidency?”

Huntsman continued, “But are we going to get to a place where we can’t shake hands? [Where] we can’t hug each other because that to me was uncomfortable?”

Meghan McCain, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Whoopi Goldberg joined in and agreed with their co-host, coming to a consensus that Biden is just a “hands on kind of guy” and what some people of an older age would refer to as being “a little overly familiar.”

When Hostin suggested that from here on out we might not see any more “smelling of hair” ahead of the announcement of his likely 2020 presidential bid, Goldberg said if that’s true that “pisses” her off.

“I don’t want Joe [Biden] to stop doing that,” Goldberg shared, with McCain echoing the same sentiment.

“I want women to get to the place where they can say, ‘Hey, you just made me uncomfortable,'” Goldberg said. “This idea that you have to tiptoe away from this or you have to carry, you do not have to carry it. If someone makes you uncomfortable, tell them.”