Washington Post: Joe Biden Creeping On Women Is Part Of His ‘Warm And Upbeat Persona’

The Washington Post minimized allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden is inappropriate with women Monday, asserting that his intimate gestures are fixtures of his “warm and upbeat persona.”

Biden’s infamous closeness with women — putting his hands on their shoulders, kissing them on the head, and so on — was brought to the forefront over the weekend after Lucy Flores said she felt deeply uncomfortable when Biden “inhaled” her hair and slowly kissed the back of her head. (RELATED: Biden Accused Of Kissing And Sniffing Hair Of Dem Lawmaker Without Consent)

The Washington Post described this behavior as a Biden “trademark” and suggested it is indicative of a warm personality rather than a desire to be inappropriately affectionate with women.

“This affectionate and sometimes intimate physical style is one of the former vice president’s trademarks, a defining feature of the warm and upbeat persona he has built during more than four decades in the national spotlight,” WaPo said. “Though photos attesting to this behavior abound on the Internet, they were often framed in past news accounts as harmless and sometimes entertaining.”

Biden released a statement about the Flores allegation and explained that he never intended to act inappropriately nor make anyone uncomfortable.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention,” Biden said.

