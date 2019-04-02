REPORT: Alliance Of American Football Suspending Operations, Could Be Folding

The Alliance of American Football might officially be over.

According to multiple reports, the league has suspended all football operations as of Tuesday afternoon. Majority owner Tom Dundon is expected to lose $70 million, according to Darren Rovell.

All @TheAAF football operations will be suspended in the next few hours, per source with knowledge of situation. League is not folding, yet. But it’s heading that way. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 2, 2019

Sources: The AAF will suspend all football operations today. New owner Tom Dundon will lose approximately $70 million on his investment. Dundon makes decision against wishes of league co-founders Charlie Ebersol and Bill Polian. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 2, 2019

This absolutely sucks. There’s no other way to put it. I think so many of us where excited for the idea of a successful spring football league. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Suffers Scary Hit To The Head)

Now, it looks like the AAF is a thing of the past with it closing shop momentarily. One of the biggest problems was the fact the league and the NFL never reached any kind agreement for player sharing.

I’m pretty much at a loss for words right now. Why? Why did this have to go south?

The AAF got Johnny Manziel, it was a solid level of football, and it’s now all over. What a sad turn of events. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

It’s pretty wild that some of the final moments of the league will have been Johnny Football getting a concussion. You can’t script this kind of stuff.

I guess it’s all in on the XFL right now.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter