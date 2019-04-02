‘Avengers: Endgame’ Presale Tickets Crash Movie Ticket Sites

Katie Jerkovich | Entertainment Reporter

Presale tickets dropped Tuesday for the highly anticipated next installment in the “Avengers” franchise, “Avengers: Endgame,” and it set records and crashed sites.

Fans immediately hit ticket sale sites like Atom, AMC and Fandango to grab up their tickets to the latest movie from Disney’s Marvel Studio and it caused several of them to crash, per Deadline Tuesday. (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Avengers: Endgame (@avengers) on

Atom Ticket reports that within the first hour the sales for the upcoming superhero film — with the return of such stars as Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and Robert Downey Jr., just to name a few — set a new record for the mobile ticket retailer, outselling last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War” by a mile. It also, outsold the highly anticipated sequel, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” (RELATED: Celebrate Alessandra Ambrosio’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

Fans logged on to AMC to get tickets and instead found 503 error codes, with some people experiencing difficulty on sites like Fandango and Atom as well. AMC addressed the issue and said they were working on it.

“Avengers: Endgame” is the next piece in the franchise and the sequel to “Avengers: Infinity War,” which broke box office records last year. “Infinity War” did incredibly, scoring $640 million in the opening weekend and eventually earning more than $2 billion worldwide.

The movie hits theaters April 26th and we can hardly wait.

