Border Patrol Union: Worst Crisis We Have Ever Faced

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd sounded the alarm on the current flow of migrants seeking asylum in the U.S., in a Tuesday interview with WMAL’s Morning’s on the Mall.

Judd told Daily Caller Editorial Director Vince Coglianese that the influx of migrants was the worst crisis in the history of border enforcement since 1924. Judd’s comments come days after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told reporters the situation at the border is nearing a “breaking point.”

“CBP is facing an unprecedented humanitarian and border security crisis all along our Southwest border — and nowhere has that crisis manifested more acutely than here in El Paso,” McAleenan said.

CBP added that they were on pace to have 100,000 apprehensions and encounters with migrants illegally entering the U.S., with March being the highest month in over a decade. The commissioner told reporters the situation is becoming so dire that migrants are not even being processed and instead directly released into the interior of the U.S. because there are no facilities to house them. (RELATED: Trump ‘May Close The Southern Border’)

Judd noted that what exacerbates the crisis is the number of family units arriving at the border claiming asylum. The asylum claims require adjudication in U.S. court and release them into the interior of the country with only a court order to appear before a judge.

Officials say the lawful process advantages the blatant abuse of the asylum process and is a ticket of entry for family units wishing to enter the U.S. Trump has renewed his threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border in recent days, tweeting: