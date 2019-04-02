Conor McGregor Challenges ‘Actress’ Mark Wahlberg To Fight For His UFC Ownership Points

Conor McGregor wants Mark Wahlberg to step into the octagon against him.

McGregor, who abruptly retired and is facing a sexual assault investigation in Ireland, recently tweeted out, “I’ve decided to challenge Hollywood actress Mark Walhberg next. A fight for all the shares!” According to Business Insider, Walhberg is one of 23 celebrities with ownership points in the UFC. The UFC legend has long wanted stock in the company, but has yet to get it. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

I’ve decided to challenge Hollywood actress Mark Walhberg next.

A fight for all the shares! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

When somebody encouraged the Irish-born star to watch the hit movie “Four Brothers” as an intimidation tactic, McGregor hit back with, “I’ll smack him and his 4 brothers around. It wouldn’t be the first crew of brothers i’ve smacked around. Check the history books. The UFC history books.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

I’ll smack him and his 4 brothers around.

It wouldn’t be the first crew of brothers i’ve smacked around.

Check the history books.

The UFC history books. https://t.co/CEWc1JmL1y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 31, 2019

Wahlberg has to fight him at this point, right? You can’t have a guy calling you an “actress” and just not do anything. Can’t let it happen! (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

Think about how fast this fight would be over. McGregor, who is one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the sport, would clean Wahlberg’s clock within seconds.

It would almost be criminal to let this fight happen.

Wahlberg didn’t even have the guts to stick around when the Patriots were losing to the Falcons in the Super Bowl. Instead of riding it out with the rest of the fans, he split early before the Patriots completed the epic comeback.

Do we really think a man without the stomach for his football team losing can handle McGregor’s stuff? I don’t think so.

Watching McGregor just fight a line of celebrities for their UFC stock would be must-watch content. That’s the type of idea Dana White should embrace immediately.

Sound off in the comments with how long you think this fight would last. I’ve got my money on less than 20 seconds.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter