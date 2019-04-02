NYPD Investigating David Blaine Over Sexual Assault Allegations

Magician David Blaine has been accused by two different women of sexual assault.

Both women claim to have been attacked by Blaine more than 20 years ago, according to a report published Monday by the New York Post. Jill Fritzo, a spokesperson for David Blaine, released a statement after New York Police confirmed an ongoing investigation Monday.

“David denies the accusations that have been reported and he takes these allegations seriously,” Fritzo said. “He intends to cooperate with any investigation.”

One woman claims she told police a year ago that she was sexually assaulted by Blaine at his apartment in 1997. She claims she was hypnotized by Blaine and he had her masturbate him while she was in the hypnotic state.

The other woman came forward a week ago and told police she was sexually assaulted at Blaine’s home on New Year’s Day in 1998. (RELATED: Washington Post Accused Of Killing Story About ’60 Minutes’ EP’s Sexual Misconduct)

Both cases are past the statute of limitations, so Blaine cannot be prosecuted in either case.

In 2016, Blaine was accused of raping model Natasha Price at a home in London during the summer of 2004. Blaine was investigated and said that the sex between him and Price was consensual. The case was closed the following year.