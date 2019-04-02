Tom Perez: Those Who Won’t ‘Stand Up’ To Trump Are ‘Cowards’

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez called everybody who wouldn’t “stand up” to President Donald Trump “cowards” during a discussion at Brandeis University Monday.

The former Obama-era secretary of labor was speaking at university’s Heller School for Social Policy and Management when he also proclaimed “the party of Lincoln” to be dead.

“But the thing is, they are cowardly,” Perez said. “History will not only judge Donald Trump harshly; it will judge Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and all the other cowards who refuse to stand up to this president and allow the party of Lincoln to die.” (RELATED: DNC Chair Tom Perez Complains That Voters Influenced By Church)

“They will be judged harshly because whatever he says goes right now,” Perez insisted.

But Perez has caused division within his own political sphere by calling leftist Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “the future” of the Democratic Party.

When Perez was first elected as DNC chair, he proclaimed to his audience, “Donald Trump, you don’t stand for our values. . . . Donald Trump, you didn’t win the election.” Later, Perez announced that he didn’t much “care” if people found that statement inaccurate or offensive — much like how he alleged, “Republicans don’t give a shit about people.” (RELATED: DNC Chair Dodges Questions About Dems Accused Of Espousing Anti-Semitism)

The DNC chairman has also provoked controversy by banning Fox News from hosting any Democratic Party presidential debates because he said the network acts as a propaganda arm for the Republican Party and Donald Trump.

