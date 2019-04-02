Cleveland Browns Running Back Duke Johnson Asks To Be Traded

It’s not all sunshine and roses in Cleveland, and highly-touted running back Duke Johnson wants a change of scenery.

Cleveland.com reported the following late Monday afternoon about the situation with the Browns:

Duke Johnson’s rep has asked the Browns to trade him, a league source told cleveland.com. The Jets, Texans and Eagles have all been interested in Johnson ever since the Browns signed running back Kareem Hunt in February, a league source said. Other teams have inquired as well. In what appears to be a statement about not wanting to be here, Johnson was a no-show for the Browns’ voluntary offseason program Monday, coach Freddie Kitchens said.

This is a bit of a hit for the Browns. Johnson should have been a nice part of that offense in 2019, but I imagine he’s not too pumped at the prospect of splitting carries with Kareem Hunt. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Twitter Reactions To Odell Beckham Jr. Getting Traded To The Browns)

However, neither side in this situation should be too worried. Johnson is one of the best young ball carriers in the league.

There will be plenty of teams eager to give him a shot, and the Browns offense will still be loaded with the likes of Hunt, Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. (RELATED: New York Giants Trade Odell Beckham Jr. To The Cleveland Browns)

Will it be good for Cleveland to lose one of their best players? Obviously not, but this isn’t a kill shot for the team by any means.

As always, the NFL never slows down for even a second. One minute, we all think everything is perfect in Cleveland and the next, one of their best players wants out.

Welcome to life in the NFL.