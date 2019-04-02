POLL: Fan Support Is Pretty Evenly Split For The Final Four Teams

Fan support for the teams in the Final Four is pretty even.

I asked people on Twitter the other day who they wanted to win the college basketball title with Texas Tech, Auburn, Michigan State and Virginia all remaining.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) on Mar 31, 2019 at 7:13pm PDT

More than 1,100 people voted, and the results were very interesting. Michigan State led the way with 28 percent, Auburn and Texas Tech each checked in with 27% and Virginia came in last with only 18% support. (RELATED: Tony Bennett Discusses Making The Final Four, Talks About The Things That Really Matter)

Who are you cheering for to win the college basketball national championship? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 1, 2019

Michigan State coming in first and Virginia coming in last? I didn’t see the poll unfolding like that at all. How are more people supporting Izzo than Tony Bennett? That doesn’t make sense at all, and I’m saying that as a guy who cheers for the Big Ten.

“I want this program to honor what’s important to me, my faith and these young men through success and failure.” – Tony Bennett #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/oyiRhBa2Rw — Virginia Men’s Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 31, 2019

At this point, I’m okay with MSU or Virginia winning the whole thing. The Spartans winning would be good for the Big Ten. The conference is desperate for a title, and I’m down with Izzo bringing one to East Lansing.

As for Virginia, again, you just want a guy like Bennett to win in life. Plus, it’d make one hell of a comeback after losing in the first round as a one seed, which was the first time in history.

It’d be awesome to see Bennett, who does have deep Wisconsin ties, go home with the trophy after cutting down the nets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virginia Men’s Basketball (@uvamenshoops) on Apr 1, 2019 at 8:03am PDT

Let us know in the comments who you want to win it all, and make sure to catch the games Saturday night on CBS.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter