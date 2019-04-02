Candace Cameron Bure Backs Lori Loughlin Amid College Admission Scandal Fallout

“Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure is supporting co-star Lori Loughlin amid fallout from her alleged involvement in the nation-wide college admissions scandal that made headlines last month.

Bure appeared on the “Today Show” Tuesday morning with co-star Jodie Sweeten and spoke about her relationship with Loughlin, according to a report published by Page Six. The three have been acting together since Full House first aired in 1987.

“It’s too personal to us, and we would never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend,” Bure told the hosts on the show. “I’ve already said that we are a family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.” (RELATED: Lori Loughlin Says She ‘Can’t Comment’ On College Admissions Scandal)

This new comment comes after many believed the cast referenced the admissions scandal during a speech at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards March 20, according to Page Six.

“…Where there’s a lot of heart, there’s a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets,” Bure said.

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly paid over $500,000 in bribes to secure both of their daughters’ admission to the University of Southern California.