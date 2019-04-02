Gillibrand Refuses To Call On Biden To Leave The Presidential Race

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand opted not to call on former Vice President Joe Biden to leave the presidential race in a Tuesday night interview with MSNBC’s Chris Matthews.

Two more women came forward to describe their uncomfortable physical encounters with Biden on Tuesday, according to an article in the New York Times that came out after Gillibrand’s interview. A total of four women have shared similar experiences since Friday. (RELATED: CNN, MSNBC, Ignore Inappropriate Kissing Allegations Against Biden)

WATCH:

“So we have two allegations. The fact that the first woman says she felt demeaned. I think it’s an issue he’s going to have to address with the voters,” Gillibrand stated, when asked about her stance on Biden.

“People are going to ask me, ‘Do you call on him to leave the race?'” Matthews asked.

Gillibrand answered, “No, I do not and what I’m saying now is that it’s something he’s going to have to address. The truth is that we, as a country, have to decide whether we value women at all because today’s ‘equal pay day.’ So it’s the day actually in the year when a woman has to work all last year up until today to earn the same as a white man doing the same job. Do we value women?”

Gillibrand has faced criticism regarding sexual harassment, as well, when a staffer in her office filed a sexual harassment complaint about coworker. When the accused allegedly retaliated for the report, the woman quit her job. Gillibrand has repeatedly defended her office’s handling of the matter. (RELATED: Gillibrand’s Office Hit With Sexual Allegations, Aide Resigns In Protest)

Gillibrand also made headlines in the past for taking strong stances against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of sexual assault. She likewise led the charge against former Democratic Minnesota Sen. Al Franken after accusations surfaced against him.

Follow Mike on Twitter