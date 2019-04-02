Graham Mertz Not Listed In Bleacher Report’s Top Freshmen In College Football

Bleacher Report showed some massive disrespect to Graham Mertz in a recent article.

The popular sports publication released a list of the top freshmen in American for the upcoming college football season, and the Wisconsin freshman phenom quarterback wasn’t on it. (RELATED: Hype Continues To Grow That Quarterback Graham Mertz Could Start For Wisconsin)

That’s right. Mertz, the most hyped freshman in program history, isn’t listed as one of the best freshmen in America.

That’s pretty damn strange because he was the MVP of the All-American Bowl. Yet, BR for some reason doesn’t think he’s worthy of any praise. That’s absurd.

This is a travesty, and all the real fans know it. There’s no reason not to have Mertz on that list. He’s going to ball out, and there’s no question about it.

The man has a cannon for an arm, and it’ll be a disgusting joke if he’s not out there taking the snaps week one against South Florida.

Every single Wisconsin fan out there knows I’m correct.

Shame on Bleach Report, and shame on all the other haters out there. Mertz is going to have four Heisman trophies lined up next to each other before it’s all said and done.

Don’t bet against us!