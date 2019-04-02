Two More Women Come Forward To Accuse Joe Biden Of Touching Them Inappropriately

Two more women have come forward to accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of touching them inappropriately.

A Tuesday New York Times report cites sexual assault survivor Caitlyn Caruso, who said she was a 19-year-old college student when Biden placed his hand on her thigh and hugged her “just a little bit too long” at a University of Nevada, Las Vegas event on the topic of sexual assault. Caruso told the Times she never mentioned the incident publicly and at the time simply attributed it to the behavior of men.

“It doesn’t even really cross your mind that such a person would dare perpetuate harm like that,” Caruso, 22, told the Times. “These are supposed to be people you can trust.”

Another woman, 59-year-old D.J. Hill, met Biden at a 2012 Minneapolis fundraising event. When she and her husband posed for a photograph, the then-vice president “put his hand on her shoulder and then started dropping it down her back, which made her ‘very uncomfortable,'” the Times reported. “Her husband, seeing the movement, put his hand on Mr. Biden’s shoulder and interrupted with a joke.” (RELATED: ‘You Having A Good Time, Joe?’ — Trump Breaks Silence On Joe Biden Allegations With A Joke)

“Only he knows his intent,” Hill told the Times. “But norms are changing now, and if something makes you feel uncomfortable, you have to feel able to say it.”

The media firestorm around the former vice president’s well-known tendency to put his hands in awkward places began when former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores published “An Awkward Kiss Changed How I Saw Joe Biden” in New York Magazine.

“In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort,” Biden said Sunday, responding to Flores’ allegations. “And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

