‘You Having A Good Time, Joe?’ — Trump Breaks Silence On Biden Allegations With A Joke

President Donald Trump broke his silence on allegations that former Vice President Joe Biden inappropriately touched several women by poking fun at him.

Speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Spring Dinner on Tuesday, Trump likely referred to a Tuesday Daily Beast report that supporters of socialist 2020 Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders were driving the allegations against one of his chief competitors.

“We’re going into the war with some socialists,” Trump said, according to The Hill. “And it looks like the only non-sort of heavy socialist, he’s being taken care of pretty well by the socialists.”

“They got to him,” said Trump, referring to Biden. “I was going to call him. I don’t know him well. I was going to say, ‘Welcome to the world, Joe. You having a good time, Joe? Are you having a good time?'”

Although the Daily Beast source directly told the outlet that Biden’s circle believed the allegations against him were “all coming out of Bernie world” and that the former vice president himself is “ready to kill Bernie,” Sanders’ campaign chair issued a strong denial to Fox News:

Neither the Bernie Sanders campaign, nor anyone involved in it, planted, planned, persuaded, cajoled or otherwise urged Lucy Flores or anyone else to tell their story. Full stop, period, end of sentence. I don’t want to hear it. We didn’t play a role.

Tuesday was reportedly the first time the president, who himself faced sexual assault allegations during the 2016 presidential campaign, has addressed the Biden issue. (RELATED: Biden Accuser Claims Democrats Often Pressure Victims To Keep Their ‘Mouths Shut’)

“I’ve been accused,” Trump said last September when an MSNBC reporter asked about the accusations. “False accusations. I’ve been accused, and I was accused by—I believe it was four women. Who got paid? Excuse me. Who got paid? I was accused by four or five women who got paid a lot of money to make up stories about me.”

Follow Scott on Twitter