Bloomberg Might Still Jump In The Race If Biden’s Dodgy Past Dooms His Run

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg could jump back into the presidential race if former VP Joe Biden’s past derails his run at the White House, sources told Axios in a Tuesday report.

Bloomberg, 77, might consider leaping back in the horse race if a “centrist lane were to open,” according to Axios. In other words, if Biden’s past experiences with women hampers the former vice president’s bid, then a road to the White House might open for the New York billionaire, according to people who have spoken with Bloomberg.

“He’s a data guy,” one source told Axios. “He couldn’t get the math to work,” the person said, referring to Bloomberg’s concerns that Biden’s moderate leanings might deprive the business man a legitimate road to victory. (RELATED: ‘He’s Apologized For Being Born’: Bloomberg Takes On Beto’s Unusual Campaign Approach)

Bloomberg previously considered running for president in 2016 as an Independent but ultimately decided to endorse and campaign for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. He is committed to spending $500 million this election year to defeat President Donald Trump, despite passing on a presidential run.

Bloomberg’s office did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

