Johnny Manziel Is In Concussion Protocol For The Memphis Express After Head Injury

Johnny Manziel’s status for Saturday against the San Antonio Commanders is unknown at this time.

According to the Commercial Appeal, the Memphis Express quarterback is in concussion protocol after getting knocked out of the game this past Saturday against the Orlando Apollos. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Suffers Scary Hit To The Head)

Mike Singletary told the media Monday that the team was “taking it a day at a time” when discussing the Texas A&M Heisman winner’s health.

Johnny Manziel gets hit in the head. He stayed down on the field and appeared to be wobbly while exiting. He’s likely done for the day. #ORLvsMEM pic.twitter.com/nZ4zFJevQH — AAF Reddit (@AAF_Reddit) March 30, 2019

However, Manziel’s head injury might not be too terrible because he did hit up Nightingale Plaza in West Hollywood super early Monday morning, according to TMZ Sports. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Throws For 48 Yards, Rushes For 20 In AAF Debut)

There are only two games remaining in the AAF regular season, and the Express are on CBS this Saturday prior to the March Madness games getting underway.

Trust me when I say that the league and CBS both want Manziel on the sideline playing. They didn’t put this game on national television so that Johnny Football could ride the bench. No chance at all.

Of course, there’s only so much you can do when somebody gets a concussion.

Let’s all hope Manziel is able to go Saturday when the Express play the Commanders. Johnny Football spinning it on national television might be exactly what the AAF needs right now.

Go, Johnny, go!

