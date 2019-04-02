Justin Bieber Apologizes After Getting Called Out Over April Fools Pregnancy Prank

Justin Bieber said, despite the fact that his pregnancy prank on April Fools involving his wife Hailey Bieber was a joke, he would apologize if he offended anyone.

"There's always gonna be people offended, there's also people who don't take jokes very well, I am a prankster and it was APRIL FOOLS," the 25-year-old singer captioned his post on Instagram Tuesday, along with a screenshot of an article that read, "Justin Bieber Slammed On Social Media for Fake Pregnancy News."

"I didn't at all mean to be insensitive to people who can't have children," he added. "A lot of people I know, their first go to prank on April fools is telling their parents they are pregnant to get a big reaction. But I will apologize anyway and take responsibility and say sorry to people who were offended."

Bieber continued explaining that he "truly" didn't want "anyone" hurt by a prank.

“It’s like when I shoved cake in my little sisters face for her birthday expecting her to laugh but she cried,” the “Baby” hitmaker wrote. “You sometimes just don’t know what will hurt someone’s feelings not to compare pregnancy with cake in the face but it’s just to paint the picture of not knowing what will offend.”

“Some might have laughed but some were offended .. I think With pranks [you] sometimes have to roll that dice. #prankster #dennisthemenace #sorry #truly,” he concluded.

It came in response to the a backlash on social media after he posted a sonogram of a baby on his social media account Monday making some think he was announcing the two were expecting their first child after tying the knot last year.

He followed that up with a second snap his wife, supermodel Hailey Baldwin, in what looked to be a doctor’s office with her stomach showing. He captioned the post, “If U thought it was April fools.”

Lastly, the final picture was a snap of the sonogram with an image of puppy photoshop. He wrote next to the picture, “Wait omg is that a,,, APRIL FOOLS.”