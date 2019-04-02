Khloé Kardashian admits it might be “time to stop dating basketball players” after a second cheating scandal erupted involving her ex, Tristan Thompson.

“I do want to ask about this character that you [Khloe] had a baby with,” the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” asked Monday night during her appearance on the show. “Is it time to stop dating basketball players?” (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

WATCH:

“I don’t know,” the 34-year-old Kardashian replied. “I like what I like. What can I say?”

When asked if she liked the sport the reality star explained that she “actually” does.

“I actually do,” the Kardashian shared. “I don’t play basketball. I just like basketball. It’s the whole thing of it all.”

“But I do agree,” she admitted. “I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating like accountants or something like that.”

This comes after the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star first married National Basketball Association star Lamar Odom in 2009 before filing for divorce in 2013. She later dated Houston Rockets player James Harden before reports surfaced that she was seeing Cleveland Cavaliers player Thompson.

The Kardashian later made headlines with reports that the two were expecting their first child together. Months later, reports surfaced that Thompson had reportedly cheated on her while she was pregnant.

She decided to forgive him and keep working on the relationship only to have reports surface recently that he reportedly had once again cheated on her, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods.