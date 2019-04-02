Sen. Marco Rubio Gives Biden A Hand Amid Handsy Accusations

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) is known for sending out biblical passages on social media.

Perhaps he’s placing actions behind those religious outpourings by defending former Veep Joe Biden against the tide of non-sexual touching accusations being leveled against him as Biden mounts a 2020 presidential campaign.

In an interview with TMZ (a polite-sounding paparazzo nabbed him at a Florida airport), Rubio said what’s happening to 76-year-old Biden is a political hit job. He called it “Dirty Politics 101” and suggested it may not be able to be stopped.

“It is what it is,” Rubio said.

The pap told the senator to “stay safe.”

As Biden inches toward a probable presidential bid, more women are coming out of the woodworks to tell cringe-y-seeming stories of Biden sniffing their hair, touching noses or pinching cheeks (on the face, of course).

TMZ says Rubio wasn’t issuing a defense for Biden. But the senator’s own words indicate otherwise.

Others to come to Biden’s defense in recent days include the NYT‘s Frank Bruni, ABC “The View” co-host Meghan McCain, actress and Democratic activist Alyssa Milano and The Bulwark‘s Editor-at-Large Bill Kristol. MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski, who says she has known Biden for a long time, came out in his defense this week. Brzezinski has written a book and led events on women learning to stand up for themselves. Her book is: Know Your Value: Women, Money And Getting What You’re Worth. (RELATED: Laura Ingraham Describes Her Own Biden Moment)

Brezinski called Biden affectionate manner “completely safe.”

Regarding the inappropriate touching accusations of former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores, a longtime supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.), Brzezinski asked, “Are we allowed to ask about Biden’s accuser being a huge Bernie person?”

Brzezinski’s husband and other half, Joe Scarborough, replied, “You can bring it up if you want your Twitter feed to look like your Twitter feed is going to look today.”

In November of 2018, Rubio tweeted out a passage from Ecclesiastes.

What is crooked cannot be made straight,and you cannot count what is not there. Ecclesiastes 1:15 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 14, 2018

In 2017, Rubio tweeted another passage from the Bible that may be even riper under the current circumstances regarding Biden: “As dogs return to their vomit, so fools repeat their folly. Proverbs 26:11.”

It’s hard to say if Rubio and others from all sides of the political spectrum rushing to Biden’s side will help him.

But let’s hope it makes it harder for his accusers to take #MeToo too far.