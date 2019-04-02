Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Join Social Media With Handful Of Incredible Shots

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry officially joined social media Tuesday when they launched their official Instagram account, and it’s got everyone talking.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex account is called “SussexRoyal” and in their first post — ahead of the birth of their first child this spring — was a series of photos of the two spending time together on trips all over the world. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

The caption of the photos reads, “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal. — Harry & Meghan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Apr 2, 2019 at 7:16am PDT

Kensington Palace recently announced new guidelines for its social media channels covering the former “Suits” actress and Kate Middleton amid reports of months of online abuse of the two members of the royal family. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

“Today, we have published guidelines for interacting with The @RoyalFamily, @ClarenceHouse and Kensington Palace social media channels. Read in full here,” the royal household tweeted, along with the link to “help create a safe environment on all social media channels run by The Royal Family, Clarence House and Kensington Palace.”

“We ask that anyone engaging with our social media channels shows courtesy, kindness and respect for all other members of our social media communities,” the statement added.

It went on to explain that they “reserve the right to determine, at our discretion, whether contributions to our social media channels breach” their guidelines, which includes comments that are “obscene, offensive, threatening, abusive, hateful and inflammatory or promote sexually explicit material or violence.”

It comes on the heels of a report in U.K.’s Hello! magazine that Palace aides are spending a huge amount of time every week monitoring comments about the expectant Markle and Duchess of Cambridge on the royal household’s social media account.