Meghan McCain Comes To Defense Of ‘Truly Decent’ Joe Biden

Republican political commentator Megan McCain has come to the defense of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is in the midst of a potentially growing #MeToo-esque controversy.

The daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain tweeted Tuesday that Biden “is open of the truly decent and compassionate men in all of American politics. He has helped me through my father’s diagnosis, treatment and ultimate passing more than anyone of my fathers (sic) friends combined. I wish there was more empathy from our politicians not less.”

The co-host of ABC’s “The View” has, like her father, been a persistent critic of President Donald Trump, especially as Trump continues to question the political legacy of the late senator. Trump’s recent criticism of her father for his role in disseminating the largely discredited Steele dossier resulted in a particularly bitter Twitter feud. (RELATED: Megan McCain And Joy Behar Spar Over Trump’s Special Olympics Funding Issue: ‘Stick To Facts’)

Biden’s son, Beau, and the late Sen. McCain both died of brain tumors, Fox News noted. Trump was not invited to McCain’s funeral, at the late senator’s request.

Biden became embroiled in a #MeToo sexual harassment controversy when former Democratic Nevada state Rep. Lucy Flores recalled how she said Biden sniffed and kissed her hair without her consent. (RELATED: Biden Team Blames ‘Right-Wing Trolls’ For Creepy Joe Photos)

Biden has said he doesn’t recall any unwanted attention and said he if has offended women by his actions in the past, “I will listen respectfully.”

