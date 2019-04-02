Netflix Streams 164.8 Million Hours Of Video Every Day

Netflix streams a shocking amount of video every single day.

According to Streaming Observer, the company streams 164.8 million hours of recorded video a day, which is simply a mind-boggling amount. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

How many gigabytes of data is that on a daily basis? Just under 500! That’s right. It’s just under 500 GB!

The numbers are simply staggering when you really considering the amount of time that is spent streaming daily.

Of course, can you blame anybody for bingeing on a regular basis? Nothing is better than knocking out some episodes of “The Office” after a long day at the office.

It’s even better if there somehow manages to be some cold beer around as you bang out some episodes.

It also doesn’t hurt that Netflix is producing some prime original content. “The Highwaymen” with Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson was a hell of a film.

If the streaming service keeps hitting home runs like that one, then I expect the numbers will only go up.

Sound off in the comments with your favorite shows or movies on Netflix, and keep up the streaming numbers! The higher the numbers, the better content we’ll probably get down the road.

