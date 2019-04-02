Oddsmakers Predict Cersei Will Die In Episode 5 Or 6 Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8

Oddsmakers think Cersei’s life will end in the fifth or six episodes of the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

According to Odds Shark, the tyrant’s death currently has a line of -600 for those two episodes, which means you’d have to wager $600 in order to win $100. Every other single episode is at least +450 and her survival when the final credits roll is at +700. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

When will Cersei Lannister perish? #GameOfThrones Episode 1/2 +3300

Episode 3/4 +450

Episode 5/6 -650

Does not Perish +700 pic.twitter.com/xYQ70GN91i — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 2, 2019

You gotta smash the lines for episodes five and six. There’s no chance in hell she’s dying before the final two episodes. No way! (RELATED: Did Kit Harington Accidentally Release Major ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Spoiler About Jon Snow?)

She’s way too integral to the story to get knocked off early in Season Eight.

Then again, if there’s one thing we know about the hit HBO show, it’s to expect the unexpected. Would the writers and the network really be bold enough to kill her in the premiere of the final season?

You know, the more I think about, it’s not the most impossible idea.

The good news is that we’ll find out all the answers to these questions when the show returns April 14. We’re counting down the days, and it can’t get here soon enough. It really can’t. I need new “GoT” episodes like a drug addict needs a fix.

Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen. I’m highly encouraging you all to take episodes five and six.

I just don’t see Cersei, who we all want to see die, meet her fate before the final third of the season.

