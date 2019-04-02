Police Identify Nipsey Hussle’s Suspected Killer

Grace Carr | Reporter

Police identified the suspect in rapper Nipsey Hussle’s murder Monday as Los Angeles resident Eric Holder.

Authorities said Holder, 29, allegedly walked up to Hussle’s store and shot him and two other men before getting into a car and fleeing the scene, NBC News reported Tuesday. A woman reportedly drove the vehicle that aided Holder in his escape.

Hussle’s murder brought the total of LA shootings and deaths for the week to 26 people shot and 10 killed, CNN reported. (RELATED: Celebrities React To Nipsey Hussle Being Shot And Killed)

Following the rapper’s death, crowds gathered outside his store Monday night to celebrate his life. The memorial quickly went awry after a loud noise caused the mourners to panic and flee, causing a massive stampede that injured at least 19 people, ABC News reported.

Before his death, Hussle released hit album “Victory Lap” in February 2018.

