Police Identify Nipsey Hussle’s Suspected Killer

Police identified the suspect in rapper Nipsey Hussle’s murder Monday as Los Angeles resident Eric Holder.

Authorities said Holder, 29, allegedly walked up to Hussle’s store and shot him and two other men before getting into a car and fleeing the scene, NBC News reported Tuesday. A woman reportedly drove the vehicle that aided Holder in his escape.

Hussle’s murder brought the total of LA shootings and deaths for the week to 26 people shot and 10 killed, CNN reported. (RELATED: Celebrities React To Nipsey Hussle Being Shot And Killed)

Tonight’s homicide in South LA represents the latest loss in a troubling surge in violence. Since last Sunday 26 victims have been shot & 10 homicides—that’s 36 families left picking up the pieces. We will work aggressively with our community to quell this senseless loss of life. pic.twitter.com/1fsJXCcflS — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) April 1, 2019

Following the rapper’s death, crowds gathered outside his store Monday night to celebrate his life. The memorial quickly went awry after a loud noise caused the mourners to panic and flee, causing a massive stampede that injured at least 19 people, ABC News reported.

WATCH:

LAPD Detective Meghan Aguilar describes “mass panic and chaos” at scene as at least 19 people are injured in stampede during vigil for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. https://t.co/U19UzFCEZJ pic.twitter.com/9Cz2rdrW8F — ABC News (@ABC) April 2, 2019

LAFD is treating several of the injured on the corner of Crenshaw and Slauson. LAPD says reports of a shooting appaer to be inaccurate #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/1S6uw2phho — Rick Montanez (@RickNBCLA) April 2, 2019

Before his death, Hussle released hit album “Victory Lap” in February 2018.

