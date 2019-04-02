Trump Wants 2020 Showdown: ‘If They Beat Me With The Green New Deal, I Deserve To Lose’

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

President Donald Trump made it clear Tuesday that he was looking forward to a 2020 showdown that features the Green New Deal.

The president, who was speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee’s Spring Dinner, cheered freshman Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her role in bringing the Green New Deal to the forefront of the political conversation.

“The Great New Deal, done by a young bartender, 29 years old, wonderful woman,” he began. “Don’t kill it, because we’d like to be able to run against it.” (RELATED: Trump Delights CPAC Crowd With Green New Deal Mockery)

But then Trump revealed why he has so much affection for the widely-panned initiative that would seek to ban private means of transportation, air travel and cow flatulence: he believes he can beat it.

“If they beat me with the Green New Deal, I deserve to lose,” he explained.

