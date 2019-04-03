REPORT: AAF Eliminated Team Dinners And Players Were Forced To Find Their Own Way Home

More details have emerged since the AAF was shuttered, and they’re not good.

According to Albert Breer, team dinners before games were canceled, only players and coaches were fed on the team planes and medical staff was left to fend for themselves. (RELATED: Alliance Of American Football Suspending Operations)

Couple other cost-cutting AAF details I unearthed/found interesting … Only coaches/players were allowed eat on the team plane. Docs, trainers, equipment guys weren’t fed. Night-before-game team dinners were eliminated. Players got a $30 per diem instead. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 2, 2019

It gets worse, too. According to Robert Klemko, players were essentially stranded and forced to pay their own way home after the league shut its doors.

Source says AAF teams making players pay for their own flights home. What a clown show this was. — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) April 2, 2019

What an absolute circus. How did the AAF go down so fast? It really doesn’t make sense at all. It looked like everything was headed in the correct direction, and it turns out pretty much nothing was working the way it was supposed to be.

This is so embarrassing for everybody involved. It’s embarrassing on every single level. I hope Tom Dundon is happy after shutting it down. We lost a spring football league and it sounds like the players were treated horribly.

Imagine being a full-grown man responsible for a league and having training staff reportedly not getting fed on the team plane.

That is outrageous. Absolutely outrageous. I would rather quit than ever work in those conditions. What a dumpster fire of a situation.

Let’s all say a prayer that the XFL turns out to be a hell of a lot better. I’m not sure my stomach can handle two leagues failing.

That’s the kind of thing that can break a true football fan. At the very least, let’s hope all the players and staff get fed. I don’t think that’s too much to ask.