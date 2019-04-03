Broadcast Networks Give Trump Two Days Of Positive Coverage After Mueller Conclusion

President Donald Trump received just two days of positive press from the broadcast news networks after the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian collusion.

ABC, CBS and NBC’s nightly news broadcasts acknowledged on March 24 and 25 that Trump was in good shape after the investigation, but then immediately reverted to their usual negative coverage of the president, according to a new study by the Media Research Center.

Attorney General William Barr released the “principal conclusions” of the Mueller investigation on March 24. In addition to the fact that Mueller issued no new indictments against the president or his family, Barr indicated that the investigation did not establish collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. (RELATED: Justice Department Delivers Mueller Conclusions To Congress — No Collusion)

Prior to the 24th, the broadcast networks covered Trump 91% negatively on their evening news shows. But from the 24th to the 25th, Trump earned their rare praise. Across those two days, the networks gave Trump 80% positive coverage, with anchors and reporters calling the Mueller conclusion “a major victory” and an “all-out win.”

The honeymoon didn’t last long.

Between March 26 and March 31, the networks went back to bashing the president over Obamacare replacement, Special Olympics funding and closing the border. Over that time period, Trump received 79% negative coverage.

