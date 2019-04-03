Alyssa Milano Pushes Back Against Georgia’s Heartbeat Bill

Actress Alyssa Milano pushed back Tuesday against a Georgia bill banning abortion after a heartbeat is detected in a letter to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed by about 30 other Georgia-based TV and film makers.

Milano, who is currently filming her Netflix comedy “Insatiable” in Atlanta, brought a letter to Kemp’s office in Atlanta urging him to veto the so-called heartbeat bill. The bill plans to ban abortions after the baby’s heartbeat can be detected.

Milano has claimed the bill strips “women of their bodily autonomy.” (RELATED: Alyssa Milano Says ‘The Red MAGA Hat Is The New White Hood’)

The heartbeat bill (HB 481) would not apply in cases of rape, incest, or if the mother’s life was in danger, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. If a woman conceived through rape or incest, she would have to file a police report in order to have the abortion performed.

“We are going to do everything in our power to move our industry to a safer state for women if HB 481 becomes law,” Milano said, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Despite Milano’s outcry, Kemp plans to sign the heartbeat bill in April. The Georgia General Assembly approved the bill on March 29.

“I can’t govern because I’m worried about what someone in Hollywood thinks about me,” Kemp told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I ran the last two years on these issues, and I got elected with the largest number of votes in the history of the state of Georgia, and I’m doing what I told people I would do.”

Before the bill was approved, Milano and her fellow actors sent letters to a large variety of production companies including HBO, Sony, Disney, Universal, Marvel and Netflix, pushing them to take stances against the bill. Fox News reports that Georgia has become a major film hub in the last year, producing “$9.5 billion in economic impact and $2.7 billion in direct spending.”

