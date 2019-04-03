Supermodel Amber Rose Announces She’s Expecting Her Second Child

Supermodel Amber Rose got everyone’s attention when she announced that she was once again expecting and it is going to be a baby boy.

The 35-year-old model and actress posted a great shot on Instagram of her at the doctor’s office getting a sonogram as she shared that she and boyfriend, executive with Def Jam Records Alexander Edwards, were expecting their first child together, per Page Six on Wednesday.

She captioned the post, ” @ae4president and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a Sweet little Baby Boy on the way! P.S Sebastian is soooooo Happy to be a big brother!” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Oct 30, 2018 at 10:36am PDT

Rose also shares a six-year-old son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, with her ex-husband, rapper Wiz Khalifa. The two married in 2013 and a year later the “Dancing With The Stars” star filed for divorce. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Edwards also shared the news with followers on his social media account. He captioned the post, “Even when it’s dark.. my SON will shine. Thank u baby 4 my greatest gift. s— wild! I love you. I can’t wait to thug it out w my baby boy.”

Celebrities like Demi Lovato and Tamar Braxton were quick to send well wishes and congratulate the happy couple.

“Omg!!! @amberrose congratulations,” Braxton wrote next to her post announcing the exciting news.

The “SlutWalk” founder and Edwards have been dating since October 2018, Rose previously dated rappers 21 Savage and Kanye West.