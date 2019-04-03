‘Captain Marvel’ Cracks $1 Billion Worldwide At Box Office

Marvel’s latest superhero film “Captain Marvel” broke another milestone after it cracked the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide.

The latest movie from Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe, starring Brie Larson, has already scored $358 million in North American box office ticket sales, with another $645 million overseas, according to Variety magazine Wednesday. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel (@captainmarvelofficial) on Mar 7, 2019 at 12:00pm PST

“Captain Marvel” has now joined the ranks of other hugely successful Marvel films, becoming the seventh one to earn more than one million globally. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

Others include, “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Black Panther,” “The Avengers,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and “Iron Man 3.” To date the 21 films in the MCU have scored some $18.5 billion. (RELATED: One Movie Is Expected To Obliterate The Box Office. The Numbers Are Huge)

The hit female lead superhero film is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck with a star-studded cast that includes such stars as Jude Law, Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, just to name a few.

“Carol Danvers [played by Larson] becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races,” a description about the film on IMDb read.

DC found similar success with its first female superhero film “Wonder Woman” that hit theaters in 2017 starring the always gorgeous Gal Gadot and directed by Patty Jenkins. It scored a whopping $840 million globally.