Conor McGregor Calls Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Wife A Towel

Conor McGregor might be retired, but he’s not slowing down his trash talking at all.

McGregor tweeted and deleted Tuesday that Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife is a “towel,” and attached a photo from their wedding with her face covered. (SLIDESHOW: These UFC Women Really Hate Wearing Clothes)

You can see a screenshot of the deleted tweet below. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Ronda Rousey Photos On The Internet)

So, we’re all now in agreement that McGregor, who is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault, will fight again, right? I mean, why is he doing this if he’s not trying to hype up a rematch? Am I the only one seeing this? (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Sexiest Paige VanZant Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 30, 2019 at 10:22pm PDT

Khabib got the better of the Irish-born fighter at UFC 229, and we all know the fans want to see the two of them step into the octagon again.

Calling a dude’s wife a towel might be a solid strategy to make sure the rematch is out of control. The Russian-born champion is going to be gunning for his head.

At this point, you’re just not paying attention if you think McGregor doesn’t want to fight again. It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Mar 15, 2019 at 3:22pm PDT

I know McGregor’s got serious legal problems on his hands, both in Ireland and in Miami for allegedly smashing a phone, but I just don’t see him quitting for good. I just don’t.

In my humble opinion, I think he absolutely will fight again.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter