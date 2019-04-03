Conway: ‘You Can’t Shake A Woman’s Hand Without Asking Permission First’

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway asserted in a Wednesday segment on Fox Business Network’s “Trish Regan Primetime” that the #MeToo movement has gone too far.

“Well, this is a party I see you’re talking about where do we draw the line? I — it’s just his physical way. I have two words for them: Brett Kavanaugh,” Conway said.

“That man’s nomination was derailed and they wanted to destroy him as an individual—his family, his reputation, his career. Anything they can get their hands on to prevent him from taking the United States Supreme Court seat to being confirmed by the Senate. And if you go back and you play the tape, you had all those other people saying ‘But that’s not the Brett I know,’ just as they’re saying, ‘That’s not the Joe Biden I know.’ That’s not the—gee, I mean, there was no evidence. There was a woman’s testimony from 34 years earlier and none of that was ever proven. Brett Kavanaugh, fortunately, the good guys won. But not before so much reputational damage was trying to be inflicted to destroy him, destroy his reputation.” (RELATED: Tucker Issues Surprise Apology To Joe Biden About Eskimo Kisses)

“The other thing is that Joe Biden, at his age, he’s somebody who was affectionate, I guess, in hugging and maybe kissing and sniffing people’s hair — which is weird, for years, long before the #MeToo movement said you practically can’t, you know, shake a woman’s hand without asking her permission first,” Conway continued.

CNN host Alisyn Camerota deflected from former Vice President Joe Biden’s allegations by asserting Monday that President Donald Trump’s allegations regarding women were much worse. MSNC host Mika Brzezinski also appeared to accept Biden’s behavior as well. She mentioned the fact that Lucy Flores was a supporter of Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in the 2016 presidential election, and the timing of the statements was politically motivated.

Flores alleged that she felt invaded by Biden’s actions with her on the campaign trail and that his touching and treatment of her was unprofessional and overly familiar. Flores reportedly worked for Bernie’s presidential campaign in 2016 and mentioned that she brought up the allegations now because of the fact that Biden was considering a run for president in the 2020 presidential race.