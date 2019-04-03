FLASHBACK: ‘Daily Show’ Calls Out Biden For ‘Groping’ And Being ‘Handsy’ In 2015 Clip

Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” called out former Vice President Joe Biden back in 2015 for “groping” and being “handsy” in a clip from the Comedy Central network.

Former host John Stewart kicked off the segment he titled “Joe Biden You Only Have One F**king Job” with a clip from an Obama-era ceremony showing Biden placing his hands on the shoulders of former Defense Secretary Ash Carter’s wife, Stephanie Carter, according to The Wrap Wednesday. (RELATED: ‘View’ Host Asks: Are We Getting To A Place ‘We Can’t Hug Each Other’ Amid Allegations Against Biden)

“There’s been a rumor that Vice President Joe Biden may be gunning for the Democratic nomination in 2016, but before we talk about a promotion, I think we need to take a look at how he’s doing in his current position,” Stewart said. (RELATED: ‘You Having A Good Time, Joe?’ — Trump Breaks Silence On Joe Biden Allegations With A Joke)

“Hey, you seem tense,” he added, doing an impression of Biden while mocking him. “Is it the stress of me groping you for 28 straight seconds? Jesus, 28 seconds. That’s like three decades in groped-on-camera years.”

Carter later addressed the issue and defended his behavior at the time by explaining that it was a moment between two good friends that was taken out of context.

Later in the 2015 skit, Stewart joked that Biden’s chances of securing the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination could be tarnished by other numerous other examples of the former vice president being “handsy” with women. One of such examples included a video of Biden getting close with the daughter of Delaware Sen. Chris Coons.

“I can still see it!” the “Daily Show” host groaned. “What could you possibly be saying to her?!”

Coons has since defended the former VP and said the clip was not what it appeared to be.

The defenses of these women spotted in uncomfortable positions with the potential 2020 candidate all come after former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores accused Biden of inappropriately kissing her head and spelling her hair at a campaign event in 2014.

“My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused,” Flores wrote. “I couldn’t move and I couldn’t say anything. I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me.”

On Monday, a second accuser, Amy Lappos, told a similar story to the Hartford Courant.

“It wasn’t sexual, but he did grab me by the head,” Lappos explained. “He put his hand around my neck and pulled me in to rub noses with me. When he was pulling me in, I thought he was going to kiss me on the mouth.”

The likely Democratic presidential candidate in 2020 responded to Flores and said during his many years on the campaign trail he offered “countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort.”

“And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately,” he added. “If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”