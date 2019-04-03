POLL: How Many Points Could You Score In A WNBA Game?

It turns out that a lot of people think they could go score a decent amount of points in a WNBA game if they had to play Wednesday.

Tuesday, in honor of #EqualPayDay, I asked people on Twitter how many points they think they could realistically score in a WNBA game if they had to suit up immediately. The results were everything I was hoping for.

Of the 540 voters, 49 percent of respondents voted that they could score double digits in a pro basketball game against women. A staggering 27 percent of people said they could go off for at least 30.

In honor of #EqualPayDay, if you had to play in a WNBA game tonight, how many points do you think you could score? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 2, 2019

I love these results. Absolutely love them! Sure, 51 percent of voters said they could only go for single digits, but that's not the point.

If we ran the same question for an NBA game, 100 percent of people would be under 10 points.

As somebody in the office told me Tuesday, they think they could get 20 right now as long they got 10 minutes beforehand to warm up.

As for me, I’m good for double-digits no doubt. I would go for more than 10. I have no doubt. I would put post moves on those women that would be straight out of the 1930s. They would have no idea what to do. It would be borderline cruel how I would dominate. I might struggle shooting from deep, but I’d just work them to the point of exhaustion down low.

I’m sure lots of people are going to want to mock me right now. Go ahead. White knight all you want, but it doesn’t change the facts.

After all, Dwight Schrute kind of summed up the situation better than anybody.

Sound off in the comments with how many points you think you could score. The results are pretty much split down the middle! Should be fun to see how people fall.

