Derek Carr Appears To Send Message To The Raiders Amid Reports Of The Team Working Out Rookie QBs

Derek Carr seems very aware of the fact the Oakland Raiders are working out rookie quarterbacks.

Jon Gruden and the organization have worked out Kyler Murray and Dwayne Haskins. Both quarterbacks are expected to go off of the board very quickly when the draft starts April 25. It’s clear that the Raiders are taking a look at drafting a quarterback to replace Carr. (RELATED: Oakland Raiders Work Out Kyler Murray, Will Also Work Out Dwayne Haskins)

That’s probably why Carr recently tweeted a photo of himself sending the signal that he’s aware of what’s going on. As pointed out by ProFootballTalk, it appears to be similar to the “watching you” signal from the film “Meet the Parents.”

I don’t know what high horse Carr thinks he rode into town on, but he should be careful. The idea that the Raiders wouldn’t replace him in a heartbeat is laughable. (RELATED: Dwayne Haskins Runs 5.04 During NFL Combine)

Murray and Haskins are both potential NFL stars. You know who isn’t an NFL superstar? Derek Carr. He’s not even close.

The Raiders would be foolish not to work out guys who could elevate the program. The fact Carr is appearing to air out his grievances on Twitter is absurd.

I have no idea what the Raiders will do when it’s time for them to draft, but I’m sure they don’t give a damn what Carr thinks. He’s an incredibly replaceable quarterback. He has no leverage.

Fire away, Gruden, and don’t let the mediocre quarterback currently on the roster slow you down!

