‘Game Of Thrones’ Odds Predict Bran Will Win The Iron Throne

Bran is the favorite to sit on the Iron Throne when “Game of Thrones” ends.

According to Odds Shark, Bran is at +220 and is followed by Jon Snow, Sansa and Daenerys. Interestingly enough, Littlefinger is at +1000. (RELATED: These Are The Sexiest Photos Of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Star Emilia Clarke On The Internet)

ODDS MOVEMENT ALERT#GameOfThrones odds to rule Westeros Bran +220

Jon Snow +350

Sansa +500

Daenerys +700

Gendry +700

Littlefinger +1000

Night King +1000

Tyrion +1000

Jon/Daenerys’ baby +1400

Arya +1600

Samwell +2000

Cersei +2500

Jaime +4000

Varys +7000 pic.twitter.com/thFIO5YpNJ — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) April 2, 2019

Littlefinger’s presence on the list is fascinating. For those who might not remember, he got his throat slit in season seven and bled out in front of Arya and Sansa.

Is there a possibility that he’s still alive? It seems incredibly unlikely, but oddsmakers clearly feel a different way.

I don’t understand at all how he could possibly be alive. Again, the man got his throat slit. How the hell could he survive that? (RELATED: Did Kit Harington Accidentally Release Major ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Spoiler About Jon Snow?)

That seems like a bridge too far for the hit HBO show.

Personally, I’d also hate to see Bran sit on the Iron Throne. I don’t want that at all. Not even a little bit.

There are three outcomes that I will accept. Daenerys, Jon Snow and Tyrion are all good in my book to sit on the Iron Throne.

As for everybody else? I’m not overly excited. We’ve come too far for any other outcome.

Tune in April 14 for the start of the eighth and final season. It’s going to be epic.