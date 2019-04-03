GOP Sen. John Kennedy Sounds Off On Joe Biden

Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy sounded off on allegations of inappropriate behavior directed towards former Vice President Joe Biden.

The affable senator said on Wednesday that he didn’t know if Biden crossed any lines, but that America is “no country for creepy old men.”

This video of @SenJohnKennedy is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/YtvmpuT4tp — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) April 3, 2019

“I’ve said this before, just because you’re accused of something doesn’t mean you’re guilty of it,” Kennedy said. “This is America and you do have a right to due process. On the other hand, this is no country for creepy old men and it needs to stop.”

Biden has been accused of smelling women’s hair without their permission, which Kennedy made clear he thought was inappropriate. (RELATED: Joe Biden, #METOO’D, Accused Of Inappropriate Sexual Behavior)

“Do I consider it inappropriate to smell someone’s hair? To get so close that I smell their hair,” Kennedy asked. “Yes! I mean, duh!”

Former Democratic Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores has accused Biden of smelling her hair and kissing her on the back of the head during a campaign event in 2014. A staunch supporter of independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign, Flores admitted that “politics was definitely the impetus” for her decision to come forward.

“The reason why we’re having these conversations about Vice President Joe Biden is because he’s considering running for president,” she told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday.

Biden is considering another run for the White House in 2020, and has consistently been at or near the top of Democratic primary polls.

Follow William Davis on Twitter