2 Minutes With Joe Biden Talking About Respecting Personal Space

Presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, who hasn’t even declared his candidacy, squeezed in two minutes Wednesday to say he’s learning how to respect another person’s personal space.

In recent weeks, multiple women have come forward to tell their “creepy Joe” stories. One involved Biden sniffing a woman’s hair when she hadn’t even washed it that day — gross! Lucy Flores is a Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) supporter — she said he also gave her a long, strange kiss on the back of her head. And still another woman spoke of Biden’s comforting hands on her shoulders. She didn’t mind his touch.

Even WaPo‘s Jonathan Capehart enjoyed it when Biden touched his forehead to his at an event. But, he too, shared his #MeToo moment and said people need to be respectful about how these Biden accusers have experienced his sometimes bizarre acts of non-sexual affection.

Caitlyn Caruso, 22, is another Biden accuser. She recalls being 19 when she says Biden touched her thigh a little too long at a Las Vegas event on sexual assault. She’s a sexual assault survivor. Biden’s idea of comforting was not comforting to her. (RELATED: Two More Women Come Forward To Accuse Biden Of Touching Them Inappropriately)

So, he’s not sorry. Because after all, he really did nothing remotely Harvey Weinsteinish. But he is willing to grow and learn from these accusers who say they got all creeped out by him.

“Social norms are changing,” Biden said in a video he tweeted to his more than three million followers. “I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”