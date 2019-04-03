The Hodgetwins Open Up About Being Conservative In The Comedy World

Comedic duo the Hodgetwins open up about what it’s like to be conservative in the comedy world.

The two say they used to be very private about their political views, but now, they aren’t afraid to talk about their support for President Donald Trump while poking fun at the left and anything else they feel like cracking a joke about.

Now, their political openness didn’t come without backlash; the Hodgetwins say they have lost fans but at the same time have gained new ones.

“Well, we lost a lot of black fans,” they said. “Our shows used to bring in a good mix — black, white, Hispanic — but now, it looks like a Bruce Springsteen concert.”

In an interview with The Daily Caller, the Hodgetwins also joke about some of the most-talked-about stories this week, including the Joe Biden #Metoo controversy, Jussie Smollett and the crisis at the border. (RELATED: Migrant Caravaner Who Complained About Beans Arrested on Aggravated Assault Charges)

The brothers may be coming to a comedy club near you soon. To find out check out their website.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.