Watch Joaquin Phoenix In The First Trailer For ‘Joker’

The first trailer for “Joker” with Joaquin Phoenix was released Wednesday morning.

The plot of the highly anticipated film about the infamous villain’s backstory, according to IMDB, is: “A failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and becomes a psychopathic murderer.”

For fans of the villain or the story in general, the trailer doesn’t disappoint. Phoenix is absolutely chilling as the legendary killer. (RELATED: Check Out Joaquin Phoenix As The Joker In Terrifying Photo From The New Movie)

Watch the preview below:

Dare I say that this film might match Heath Ledger’s performance as the Joker? Dare I say it? Of course, I won’t right now, but that trailer has me hyped.

It looks dark as hell, and that’s the only way to frame the villain, whom Ledger forever made one of the greatest in “The Dark Knight.”

Some might argue that a film about the Joker’s backstory is unnecessary. I completely disagree. I’m down with anything as long as it’s done well.

Given what I saw in that trailer, this should be an outstanding movie. You can catch it in theaters on October 4.

You know that I’ll be checking it out.

