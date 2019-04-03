Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Could Be Spending Time In Jail

Actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman could be facing jail time for their alleged involvement in the $25 million admissions scandal.

Prosecutors will be asking for jail time for all defendants involved in the case law enforcement officials told CNN in a report published Wednesday. Loughlin and Huffman could each receive between six to 21 months in prison if convicted or if they reach a plea deal sources said.

Seven to 10 of the parents involved are expected to reach a plea deal by mid-April. At least five out of the 50 parents initially charged have pleaded or plan to plead guilty prosecutors said.

Officials are trying to make sure everyone gets treated equally in this case.

“You can’t have people being treated differently because they have money,” an unidentified federal official told TMZ. “That’s how we got to this place. Every defendant will be treated the same.”

Loughlin and Huffman both appeared in Boston federal court Wednesday. Neither actress entered a plea and both were required to forfeit their passports.

Loughlin and Huffman were among the 50 parents involved in the college admissions bribery scandal headed by Rick Singer.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to secure their daughter’s admission to the University of Southern California. Huffman reportedly paid $15,000 to have someone take the SAT for her daughter.