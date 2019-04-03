Lucy Robson Drops New Trick Shot Video On Instagram

Lucy Robson gave her fans a new trick shot video Wednesday.

Robson double-tapped the ball in the video and popped it into a cup several feet away on the counter. I'm not sure how she pulled it off, but it's very impressive.

Give it a watch below. I think you're going to be just as impressed as I am.

View this post on Instagram Working on the celebration.. A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Apr 3, 2019 at 9:37am PDT

How does she pull off these shots? I just don't get it. I just don't get it at all. I couldn't replicate these shots if I had 100 attempts.

This also isn't the first time this has happened. Robson pulls off shots like this on a regular basis. Take a look at a few more times she stunned us all below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Mar 23, 2019 at 7:28am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Mar 10, 2019 at 3:54pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Jan 24, 2019 at 10:29am PST

Let's hope that Robson never changes. Watching these trick shot videos always brighten up my days because it reminds me that I'm a horrible athlete.

Props to me for being able to admit when others are better than me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Robson (@lucyrobson) on Feb 27, 2019 at 8:56am PST

Keep up the great work! I can’t wait to see what she does next.