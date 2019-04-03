Lucy Robson Drops New Trick Shot Video On Instagram
Lucy Robson gave her fans a new trick shot video Wednesday.
Robson double-tapped the ball in the video and popped it into a cup several feet away on the counter. I’m not sure how she pulled it off, but it’s very impressive. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
Give it a watch below. I think you’re going to be just as impressed as I am. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)
View this post on Instagram
How does she pull off these shots? I just don’t get it. I just don’t get it at all. I couldn’t replicate these shots if I had 100 attempts. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)
This also isn’t the first time this has happened. Robson pulls off shots like this on a regular basis. Take a look at a few more times she stunned us all below. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Let’s hope that Robson never changes. Watching these trick shot videos always brighten up my days because it reminds me that I’m a horrible athlete. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)
Props to me for being able to admit when others are better than me.
View this post on Instagram
Keep up the great work! I can’t wait to see what she does next.